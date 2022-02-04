Friday, February 4th: Cartographic adventures at this week’s Fireside Lecture.  CBJ information survey. Dorolyn Alper featured at the Juneau Artists Gallery.  

Maps are often the start of many an adventure. And on this Friday’s Juneau afternoon, Jacquie Foss and Kelsey Aho talk about how map-making is an adventure of its own, a form of storytelling.

The two women are data geographers with a passion for using cartography to help people explore forests in Southeast Alaska and develop an appreciation for all they have to offer.

Also in this program:

What are your favorite sources for information about the City and Borough of Juneau? The CBJ wants to know.

Dorolyn Alper talks about fashioning fabric landscapes and her work as an art therapist.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.