Part 2: How do you get your information about the City and Borough of Juneau?

Robert Barr, Deputy Manager for the City and Borough of Juneau
At the start of the pandemic, the ability to get information out quickly to the community became a life and death matter for the City and Borough of Juneau. It used as many ways as possible to get the word out. Now it wants to find out the most effective way to communicate with you.
