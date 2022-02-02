Alaska House cancels regular floor session due to members being exposed to COVID-19

Leaders of the Alaska House of Representatives canceled the regular floor session on Wednesday, due to a large portion of representatives being exposed to COVID-19 over the last day.

Instead, the House held a technical session without normal legislative business.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, said in a statement that contact tracing was ongoing. She said the decision was made “in an abundance of caution.”

A spokesperson for the House majority caucus said that roughly half of the House members were close contacts of a positive case.

As of Wednesday morning, the Legislature’s testing contractor was still determining who had to quarantine, based on their vaccination status, according to the spokesperson.