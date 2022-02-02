KTOO

Alaska House cancels regular floor session due to members being exposed to COVID-19

by

The Alaska House of Representatives is largely empty during a technical session, due to many of its members being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 2, 2022, in the Alaska State Capitol. (Screen capture of Gavel Alaska)
Leaders of the Alaska House of Representatives canceled the regular floor session on Wednesday, due to a large portion of representatives being exposed to COVID-19 over the last day. 

Instead, the House held a technical session without normal legislative business. 

House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, said in a statement that contact tracing was ongoing. She said the decision was made “in an abundance of caution.”

A spokesperson for the House majority caucus said that roughly half of the House members were close contacts of a positive case.

As of Wednesday morning, the Legislature’s testing contractor was still determining who had to quarantine, based on their vaccination status, according to the spokesperson.

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

