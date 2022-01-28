KTOO

Climate Change | State Government

Justices uphold dismissal of climate lawsuit brought by 16 young Alaskans

by

The young plaintiffs in Sinnok v State of Alaska gathered with their attorneys and supporters outside the Nesbett Courthouse in downtown Anchorage after oral arguments on Monday, April 30. The state is asking the court to dismiss their lawsuit. (Photo by Rachel Waldholz / Alaska's Energy Desk)
The young plaintiffs gathered with their attorneys and supporters outside the Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage after oral arguments in 2018. (Photo by Rachel Waldholz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled against a group of teens and young adults who sued the state trying to change its approach to fossil fuel production. The lawsuit said the state’s promotion of oil and gas extraction contributes to a climate crisis that threatens their way of life.

In Friday’s 68-page decision, the justices upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the case. They said natural resource policy is a political question for the Legislature and state agencies to decide. Courts ensure that particular statutes and decisions comply with the Constitution, the opinion says, but the Constitution gives the Legislature the power to set the proper balance between development and environmental protection.

The case, called Sagoonick v. State, was brought by 16 young Alaskans, represented by an attorney from Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon-based nonprofit.

This is the second climate change case brought by young Alaskans to be dismissed before trial. The first, Kanuk v. State, was tossed out on similar grounds.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

""

A California redwood forest has officially been returned to a group of Native tribes

The tribal council has granted it a conservation easement, meaning use of the land will be limited for its own protection.

Emergency officials are seen through a CSX railroad tunnel near debris that fell onto tracks in the Charles Village neighborhood of Baltimore.

Lawsuit alleging oil companies misled public about climate change moves forward

Baltimore was one of the first places to file a lawsuit seeking damages from fossil fuel companies.

The North Robertson Fire burning about 2 miles west of the Alaska Highway near milepost 1350 is now estimated at 800 acres. (Photo by Tim Whitesell/Alaska Division of Forestry)

Worsening wildfires spark changes to state forestry division

More people than ever before are living in parts of Alaska that are at risk from wildland fires.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications