Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

In this newscast:

  • Both of Juneau’s Perseverance acces trails and portions of Basin Road have been blocked by snow and debris,
  • Alaska’s Polynesian comunity is collecting clothes, blanketss, food, water filters and money to send to Tonga,
  • The U.S. Secretary of Commerce approved disaster designations for more than a dozen fishers in Alaska,
  • The International Longshore and Warehouse Union represents nearly 30,000 workers across the United States and they’re about to lose many of them
  • In his fourth State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called on the Legislature to pass bills and resolve permanent fund dividends,

Rashah McChesney

Daily News Editor, KTOO

I help the newsroom establish daily news priorities and do hands-on editing to ensure a steady stream of breaking and enterprise news for a local and regional audience.

