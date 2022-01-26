Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

In this newscast:
- Both of Juneau’s Perseverance acces trails and portions of Basin Road have been blocked by snow and debris,
- Alaska’s Polynesian comunity is collecting clothes, blanketss, food, water filters and money to send to Tonga,
- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce approved disaster designations for more than a dozen fishers in Alaska,
- The International Longshore and Warehouse Union represents nearly 30,000 workers across the United States and they’re about to lose many of them
- In his fourth State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called on the Legislature to pass bills and resolve permanent fund dividends,