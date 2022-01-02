After a weekend of heavy snow in Juneau, forecasters warn of dangerously cold temperatures

Parts of Juneau got several inches of snow over the weekend, and forecasters are warning that next week could be extremely cold.

An overnight avalanche appears to have occurred along Thane Road. On Sunday morning, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities posted on its social media that the area is impassable and closed until further notice. Calls to DOT for more information were not immediately returned.

The state closed the road to through traffic going into the weekend, which was forecasted to bring Juneau’s heaviest snowfall of the season.

Meanwhile a high wind warning is in effect until Monday evening. The National Weather Service forecasts winds with gusts up to 65 mph, which could bring down power lines and trees. The agency warns that travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

On Sunday morning, the weather service had already reported gusts in the mid-50s.

Single-digit temperatures are forecasted through the coming week, with temperatures on Wednesday potentially dipping to minus 1, according to the weather service.