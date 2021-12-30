KTOO

The season’s most significant snowfall could hit Juneau over New Year’s weekend

A van buried in snow along the Douglas Highway on Dec. 22, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau could see its most significant snowfall so far this season between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A winter storm watch will be in effect for the entire Alaska Panhandle. The National Weather Service says 6-16 inches of snow is expected in the capital city. 

Flakes will begin falling Friday morning and should taper off early Saturday as the system moves south.

Kayla Tinker with the National Weather Service in Juneau said the heaviest snow will hit the city overnight as people ring in 2022. 

“Be careful when moving heavy snow,” Tinker said. “This snow is probably going to be wetter than what we’ve been seeing and be careful on the roads just because we do have the heavy [snowfall] rates overnight on New Year’s Eve.” 

Near-freezing temperatures are expected on both days. Juneau city officials are also reminding drivers not to park their cars on certain streets to avoid being towed during snow removal operations. Towing will begin at 8 p.m. each night and snow blowing will start after vehicles are moved.

There will be yellow “no parking” signs in those areas to warn drivers. Vehicles that do get towed will be taken to the Whittier Street parking lot near Centennial Hall.

