At-home COVID-19 test kit supply running low in Juneau

The supply of at-home test kits that local health officials have been distributing for free around Juneau is running low.

By Monday afternoon, all three branches of Juneau Public Libraries had run out. The Juneau Police Department, Juneau Public Health Center and cash office at City Hall all reported still having some kits on hand. Workers at the public health center and City Hall said they are likely to run out soon.

Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said that demand has ramped up within Alaska and across the country for these kits, and the supply chain has not kept up. He said Juneau’s been getting a pallet or two of the kits a week from the state. Each pallet has 1,100 to 1,200 kits, and each kit contains two tests. The next shipment is expected later this week.