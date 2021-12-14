KTOO

Tuesday, December 14th: Margo Waring and Mistee St. Clair release two poetry chapbooks. Juneau Nordic Ski Club still recruiting junior skiers. Trail Mix update. 

by

The pandemic has been a prolific time for two Juneau poets.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Margo Waring and Mistee St. Clair talk about their recently published “chapbooks,” or poetry pamphlets – and why poetry plays an important role in society during times like these.

The Juneau Nordic Ski Club is still recruiting for its youth programs.

Also today:

  • Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s youth programs
  • An update on Trail Mix’s work on Juneau Trail’s this year.

Cheryl Snyder hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

