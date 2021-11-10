KTOO

Fisheries | Oceans | Southwest

Wrecked trawler breaks up and spills thousands of gallons of diesel off Sitkalidak Island

by

A Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft forward-looking infrared camera captures fishing vessel Laura aground near Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2021. The vessel had run aground and the crew abandoned the ship in life rafts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Kodiak)

A 93-foot fishing trawler has reportedly broken into pieces and spilled thousands of gallons of diesel, days after ending up on the rocks off Sitkalidak Island near Black Point. That’s according to a Tuesday update from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s spill response team that’s been monitoring the situation.

No one was hurt when the fishing vessel Laura ran aground the morning of Nov. 1. All four crew members were picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard, and an 8-month old puppy named Grace was rescued 36 hours later.

It’s not known exactly when the Kodiak-based vessel broke up, but nearby residents in Old Harbor traveled to the beach nearest to Black Point to clean up and salvage debris. They also recovered several five-gallon buckets of oil, the DEC said.

State environmental officials say the 3,000 gallons of diesel and several hundred gallons of lubricants won’t have a significant environmental impact. Salvage efforts to recover fishing gear and debris are being coordinated by state responders.

The trawler is owned by Kodiak commercial fisherman Michael O’Callaghan, who is listed as the potential responsible party.

KMXT - Kodiak

KMXT is our partner station in Kodiak KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Feds release final rule closing part of Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing

A large swath of Upper Cook Inlet will officially be closed to commercial salmon fishing next summer.

Puppy found alive on beach after fishing boat capsizes off Sitkalidak Island

More than a day after a fishing boat capsized in frigid water, the crew's puppy was found unharmed, washed up on a beach.

Southeast Alaska commercial salmon harvest 4 times higher than last year

Fish & Game reports that the statewide salmon harvest — both by numbers of fish and by weight — was the third-highest on record.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications