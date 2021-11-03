More than 750 University of Alaska Fairbanks employees must get their COVID vaccines due to federal funding

More than 750 University of Alaska Fairbanks employees paid through federal contracts are being required to get their COVID-19 vaccines by Dec. 8. UA interim President Pat Pitney announced the mandate Tuesday morning, citing renewal of $300 million in federal contracts.

“With the federal contract provisions that require vaccinations,” said Pitney.

Pitney had denied a broader vaccine mandate request from UAF last month but said then that she anticipated federal requirements would force the issue. Speaking during an online media availability Tuesday, Pitney noted that broader federal vaccination mandates that would apply systemwide could be next.

“If Department of Education funding gets tied to this,” she said.

For now, the federal contract vaccination requirement applies to a large but defined set of UAF employees.

“Applied to all people directly paid by contracts, anyone who supports them or works near them,” she said.

That includes employees based at UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ campus in Fairbanks, as well as offsite research locations like the Seward Marine Center, the HAARP facility in Gakona and the Toolik Field Station on the North Slope. The federal contract employee vaccine requirement is additional to existing UAF vaccination requirements for students living in dorms, those in certain classes where social distancing isn’t practical and student athletes.

Noting that while medical and religious exemptions will continue to be offered, UAF Chancellor Dan White said employees covered by the federal contract vaccine requirement must comply to keep their job.

“With respect to what happens on Dec. 8 or soon thereafter, this vaccine requirement becomes a condition of employment,” he said.

White said he’s already received some feedback.

“There have been different opinions expressed, but the majority have been support,” he said.

Alaska is challenging federal vaccination mandates and Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an administrative order Tuesday defending Alaska from “federal government overreach.” President Pitney said the university does not fall under the order because it is not a state agency, adding that it voluntarily chose to sign the contracts.

“We’ve chosen to protect the jobs of more than 750 individuals and to protect the research mission and in some sense the economy of the state,” she said.

Pitney said she supports state efforts challenging the scope of Biden administration vaccination mandates.