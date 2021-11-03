La Niña conditions will likely bring cooler temperatures to Southeast Alaska again this winter

Southeast Alaska is likely in for a second La Niña winter in a row. National Weather Service forecaster Benjamin Linstid says that could mean a colder winter than usual for the region, though it’s too soon to know for sure.

“Expect similar conditions to what we had last year: slightly below-normal temperatures. There’s a statistical tilt toward below normal temperatures when there’s La Niña conditions in the Pacific, and about normal precipitation,” Linstid said in an interview with KRBD on Monday.

La Niña is a weather pattern associated with lower-than-usual sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. Linsted says it’s not uncommon to see two La Nina winters in a row — forecasters call it a “double-dip.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts La Niña conditions will remain in place through the winter months of December to February.

In other news, Linstid says a partial lunar eclipse is predicted for Nov. 18. He says the best viewing would be at midnight on Nov. 18, when the moon is closest to the center of the shadow — assuming clouds break up enough for the eclipse to be visible.