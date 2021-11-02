Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

In this newscast:
- The small Southeast Alaska village of Kake spent most of Tuesday morning on lockdown because of an active shooter
- Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink is pointing to misinformation and mistrust as major factors in the state’s high COVID-19 infection rates
- The Coast Guard’s annual “Arctic Shield” shut down for the winter over the weekend,
- A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist contributed to a study that looked at the demise of a Middle Eastern city 6,000 years ago
- A group of 7 hunters has been stuck at a fish camp on the Yukon River for five days
- Two separate incidents on the Kenai Peninsula have some teachers worried about book censorships