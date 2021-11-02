KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • The small Southeast Alaska village of Kake spent most of Tuesday morning on lockdown because of an active shooter
  • Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink is pointing to misinformation and mistrust as major factors in the state’s high COVID-19 infection rates
  • The Coast Guard’s annual “Arctic Shield” shut down for the winter over the weekend,
  • A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist contributed to a study that looked at the demise of a Middle Eastern city 6,000 years ago
  • A group of 7 hunters has been stuck at a fish camp on the Yukon River for five days
  • Two separate incidents on the Kenai Peninsula have some teachers worried about book censorships

 

