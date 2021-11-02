KTOO

Juneau prepares for youth COVID-19 vaccine clinics, reports another resident death

Maddie Bass watches as Zara Ritter ties her shoe during an art class on the first day of school at Dzantik’i Heeni middle school on Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau public health officials have tentatively scheduled free, youth vaccine clinics in Juneau schools beginning Nov. 8. Registration is expected to open at noon on Thursday, pending federal approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11. Appointments can be made then at juneau.org/vaccine or by calling 907-586-6000.

Clinics are planned for next week at the Marie Drake Building, Floyd Dryden Middle School, Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School, Mendenhall River Community School and Riverbend Elementary School.

Local children can get vaccinated at any site and don’t need to be enrolled in the school system. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Flu shots will also be available.

The initial supply of the youth version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for these clinics is expected to be limited to about 1,200 doses. But Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, local pharmacies and the Juneau Public Health Center expect to get additional doses.

City officials expect there will be enough to meet demand in the first half of the month.

Another Juneau resident has died of COVID-19. According to city officials a man in his 60s died at Bartlett Regional Hospital on Friday. There have been 14 resident deaths in Juneau during the course of the pandemic.

On Monday, state data identified 34 new cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents over the Halloween weekend. Statewide, three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported.

