KTOO

Food | Outdoors | Southeast | Wildlife

Central Southeast Alaska moose hunt sets new record

by

A bull moose standing in the forest
A bull moose photographed by an Alaska Department of Fish and Game game camera on Mitkof Island in 2018. (Courtesy of Dan Eacker/ADF&G)

Hunters have set a new record for the month-long moose season on the islands and mainland of central Southeast Alaska.

The season ended Friday, Oct. 15, and hunters reported killing 129 bulls around Wrangell, Kake and Petersburg. That’s two more than the previous record set in 2019.

Nearly half this year’s haul, or 61 moose, came from Kupreanof Island. Hunters reported 29 legal moose shot in the Kake area, along with another three that did not meet the state’s antler requirements. Outside of Kake, the remainder of Kupreanof produced another 26 legal bulls and three more illegals.

Nearby on Kuiu Island, hunters harvested 21. And harvest on the Stikine River near Wrangell came on strong in the late season with a total of 20 legal moose and one illegal.

Hunters also had success in mainland bays north of Petersburg. Farragut Bay had seven legal bulls and one illegal. Three were taken in Thomas Bay, three near Port Houghton and another one from elsewhere on the mainland.

There were also five shot on Wrangell Island, three legals and two illegals on Mitkof Island and one legal bull from Woewodski Island as well.

The 10 illegal moose are a little lower than average. It’s typically about 10% of the total, but this year is under 8%.

Hunters had until Wednesday, October 20 to report their kills to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Others who were unsuccessful or did not hunt have until Oct. 30 to turn in reports. Fish and Game issued 1,023 permits for the registration hunt this year, just short of the most recent five year average.

KFSK - Petersburg

KFSK is our partner station in Petersburg. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A dog and a man high-fiving each other on top of a mound of ice

She-Ra is a sailboat and a malamute. They stopped in Haines on their way around the world

With distinct black and white markings, She-Ra is from a line of malamute sled dogs in Juneau.

Upper Lynn Canal brown bear hunt ends early

An emergency order issued Tuesday ended the fall brown bear hunt at midnight on Wednesday after opening on Sept. 15.

A photo portrait of Charles "Chuck" F. Sams III

The National Park Service could soon have its first Native American director

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources meets Tuesday to consider his nomination.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications