Juneau sees best voter turnout in 20 years with first by mail election

More than 40% of registered voters in Juneau voted in the capital city’s first by mail election.

That’s the best turnout a local election has seen in 20 years.

Local ballots featuring three assembly races, two uncontested school board seats and two propositions arrived in voters’ mailboxes in mid-September. Tuesday was the last day to return them.

The turnout will be even higher once mailed ballots finish arriving at the Anchorage Vote Center. The election won’t be officially certified until Oct. 20.

In the meantime, election officials are verifying signatures.

The city partnered with Anchorage to process ballots envelopes. Juneau elections staff will fly there tomorrow to deliver the remaining ballots.

Unofficial results will come out Friday after officials do an initial round of ballot processing.

But that still might not include all of the ballots. Another round of processing will take place Oct. 16.