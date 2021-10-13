Two Alaska senators have tested positive for COVID, and a third is ill and undergoing testing

Two Alaska state senators have tested positive for COVID-19, and a third was undergoing testing, Senate President Peter Micciche said on Tuesday.

The two who tested positive were Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, and David Wilson, R-Wasilla, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Micciche said he had no indication that they wouldn’t fully recover.

The three senators have not had close contact with anyone currently working in the Capitol, according to Micciche’s office.

He said the illnesses have contributed to difficulty in having a majority of the Senate present to hold a regular floor session. A session scheduled for Tuesday was a brief technical session. The next Senate floor session is scheduled for Friday.