KTOO

Politics | Southcentral | Southeast | State Government

Two Alaska senators have tested positive for COVID, and a third is ill and undergoing testing

by

The Alaska State Capitol, on June 2, is hosting the fourth special session of the year. Two state senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and a third was undergoing testing, Senate President Peter Micciche said on Tuesday. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Two Alaska state senators have tested positive for COVID-19, and a third was undergoing testing, Senate President Peter Micciche said on Tuesday. 

The two who tested positive were Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, and David Wilson, R-Wasilla, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Micciche said he had no indication that they wouldn’t fully recover. 

The three senators have not had close contact with anyone currently working in the Capitol, according to Micciche’s office. 

He said the illnesses have contributed to difficulty in having a majority of the Senate present to hold a regular floor session. A session scheduled for Tuesday was a brief technical session. The next Senate floor session is scheduled for Friday.

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

Read next

If you signed up for direct deposit, yes, your PFD is coming this week

No direct deposits went out Monday because it was a federal holiday, said Genevieve Wojtusik, a spokesperson for the department.

close-up of a box of ivermectin tablets sitting on a counter

Alaska GOP politicians are lobbying the governor and pharmacy board for easier access to ivermectin

The drug, which is approved to treat parasites in humans but not the coronavirus, has been linked to multiple cases of hospitalizations and even deaths stemming from misuse.

Alaskans might see tribal recognition on the 2022 ballot

To get on the 2022 ballot, initiative organizers will have to collect more than 36,000 signatures.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications