Juneau police confirm missing Oregon man’s body has been found

Joseph Clayton (Photo courtesy of Juneau Police Department)

Juneau police confirmed Tuesday that a body found last week was Joseph Clayton, who had been missing since late August.

The Juneau Police Department on Oct. 6 released information that a man was found dead in the woods across from the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal. Police said there was an old campsite nearby, and it looked like the man’s body had been there for some time.

At the time, the police said detectives collected clothing and items found at the campsite. Police said they could not identify the man’s body because of how long he had been outside.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office, where they confirmed on Tuesday that the man was Joseph Clayton.

Clayton’s family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

