Man missing in Juneau, officials issue silver alert and ask for help finding him

State officials are asking people in Juneau keep an eye out for Joseph Clayton, a 48-year-old man who has gone missing.

They issued a silver alert for him Saturday, saying he was last seen on Threadneedle Street in town. He is described as wearing a white shirt, jeans and carrying a backpack. He’s got brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs about 220 pounds and he is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Juneau police said in a Facebook post that Clayton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday leaving his father’s home for a hike, and his car was seen at the Auke Lake boat launch.

“Mr. Clayton is not from Juneau, nor is he familiar with Juneau or the trail systems,” police said. “It is believed he was alone when he went missing.”

Missing Persons AlertThe Juneau Police Department is attempting to locate 48-year-old Joseph Clayton. He was last seen… Posted by Juneau Police Department on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is missing and believed to be in serious danger. Anyone with information about Clayton can call the silver alert hotline at 855-745-8799

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.