KTOO

Coronavirus | Nation & World | NPR News

Pfizer officially asks the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11

by

A healthcare worker prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at a high school in Los Angeles in August. (Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pfizer and BioNTech are officially asking the Biden administration to authorize the use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer tweeted on Thursday that the companies had submitted their formal request for Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration.

“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19,” the pharmaceutical giant said.

The submission is the latest development in the push to expand use of the vaccine to younger children, a process being closely watched by many anxious parents as the new school year gets underway.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has full FDA approval for people ages 16 and older, and those between the ages of 12 and 15 can get the shot under the current emergency use authorization.

The application was widely expected after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the government last month showing that their vaccine produced a “robust” antibody response in kids from 5-11 and had “favorable” safety outcomes.

The FDA has scheduled a meeting with an independent advisory committee for Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer’s request to authorize its vaccine for children aged 5-11.

The FDA could then decide quickly to grant the authorization, though that could be held up if the committee has issues with the application.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

Alaska health care workers welcome COVID boosters amid nation’s worst surge

Alaska health care providers say they’re relieved and grateful for a CDC decision that allows them to get vaccine booster shots.

Anchorage mayor blames vaccine mandates for hospital staff shortage. Hospitals say he’s wrong

Hospital representatives say there’s no evidence to support the mayor’s contention.

Photo of COVID-19 vaccines

Some Juneau residents will soon have access to COVID-19 booster shots

Some Juneau residents will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster as early as next week. Those who are eligible for the booster shot include people who are 65 and older, those in long-term care facilities, anyone 18 or older with underlying health issues and anyone 18 or older who is at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications