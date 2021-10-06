KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

by

  • A Juneau man has been missing for more than a week,
  • Legislators and others who work in the Capitol will again be required to be tested for COVID-19 regularly,
  • Another Alaska agency says it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident, making it the fourth to disclose such a disruption in the past year,
  • A potential gold mine is being explored in Western Alaska, just north of the Donlin Gold Project,
  • Juneau city officials say there should be early election results from school board and assembly races by Friday at 7 p.m.
