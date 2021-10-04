Newscast – Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

- Juneau’s first big fall storm caused a lot of damage over the weekend and cleanup looks like it could last through the week,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital is one of 20 Alaska care facilities the state authorized to use its emergency guidelines to help navigate this phase of the pandemic,
- Nearly 500 emergency health workers are arriving in Alaska as the state struggles with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
- On Monday, state health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents and visitors to the community for the weekend.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.