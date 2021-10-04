KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Oct. 4, 2021



  • Juneau’s first big fall storm caused a lot of damage over the weekend and cleanup looks like it could last through the week,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital is one of 20 Alaska care facilities the state authorized to use its emergency guidelines to help navigate this phase of the pandemic,
  • Nearly 500 emergency health workers are arriving in Alaska as the state struggles with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
  • On Monday, state health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents and visitors to the community for the weekend.
