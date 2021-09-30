KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Sept. 30, 2021

by

  • This year’s permanent fund dividend will be $1,114,
  • As the U.S. and Canada uncover Indigenous school history — survivors, their children and communities marked Orange Shirt day in Juneau on Thursday,
  • Alaska is experiencing the sharpest COVID-19 surge in the country; that crisis in big city hospitals has a ripple effect across the state,
  • A senior executive at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center has left her job abruptly and will relocate,
  • There’s a high wind watch and flood watch for much of Southeast Alaska, including Juneau, this weekend
