Juneau Assembly considers extending COVID-19 rules until next summer

The Juneau Assembly is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to talk about extending its emergency measures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19, and about putting a penalty in place for violating those measures.

The city’s emergency measures include community risk levels that trigger limits on gathering sizes, requirements for masks and restrictions on businesses that sell food and alcohol, gyms and personal services.

City officials are considering extending them through June 1, 2022. Currently, they’re set to expire at the end of October.

Cities all over the state are grappling over the balance between slowing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and easing pressure on the state’s overwhelmed hospital system. Anchorage’s Assembly held a similar public hearing on Tuesday that drew crowds of people to comment on a potential mask mandate.

In Juneau, the meeting will be held in City Hall Assembly Chambers at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. However, because indoor gatherings are limited to 20 people and Assembly members and staff will be present — just seven people will be allowed to be physically present in the room. Masks are required.

People who want to weigh-in can do it in advance by emailing boroughassembly@juneau.org, by joining the meeting via Zoom, or calling 1-253-215-8782 with Webinar ID: 939 1791 5176; hit the ‘raise hand’ button online or press *9 on your phone during public comment.

