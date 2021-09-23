KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

by

  • In 2019, elementary school principal got two restraining orders against a man who is now running for Juneau’s school board,
  • Of the 14 candidates for seats on Juneau Assembly and Board of Education this year, one candidate has a remarkable lead in fundraising,
  • Alaska officials outlined plans Wednesday to help hospitals with crisis standards of care amid a surge of COVID-19 cases
