KTOO

State Government

Here’s when Alaskans can expect to get this year’s PFD

by

Anchorage Permanent Fund Dividend Office 2016 03 14
Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. (Photo by Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans can expect to start seeing $1,100 Permanent Fund dividend payments hit their bank accounts in mid-October, according to the state Department of Revenue.

After the governor approves the PFD amount it takes about 30 days for the state to start pushing the money out, said Genevieve Wojtusik, the department’s legislative liaison.

“The Senate passed the bill on Sept. 14, and the governor signed it on Sept. 15,” said Wojtusik. “We do need about 30 days. We are hopeful for the week of Oct. 11. We don’t have a definitive date at this time, but we’re hopeful for that week.”

That’s for the first round of payments, made to people who applied online to receive their PFDs via direct deposit.

The second round is for all others, including those who applied using paper applications. Wojtusik said that round of payments is expected in the last week of October.

Eighty-five percent of eligible Alaskans receive their PFDs by direct deposit, Wojtusik said.

Back and forth over the amount of this year’s dividend put into question whether Alaskans would see a PFD at all this year and ultimately delayed the rollout. Payments usually go out the first week of October.

This year, the PFD office is estimating 640,000 Alaskans will receive dividend payments.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks with reporters on Sept. 14, 2021 in the cabinet room in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. He discussed several issues related to the end of the third special session of the year. He called for a fourth special session later in the day. Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner is on the left. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Lawmakers have landed on $1,100 PFDs, but they aren’t done talking about it yet

Dunleavy says he won't veto it, but wants a higher amount and calls for fourth special session

The Alaska State Capitol doors have required key cards to unlock throughout the 2021 legislative session, June 16, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

On eve of Alaska special session's end, PFD bills aren't resolved

Lawmakers are discussing two bills: One that sets the amount of this year's permanent fund dividend payout and another bill to set future PFDs.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications