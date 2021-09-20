Newscast – Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

- Another Juneau man has died and 95 Juneau residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend,
- A Juneau house was damaged in a recent flood caused by road improvements, but current owners don’t hold a grudge against construction crews and they hope to move back in after the house is repaired
- After just six months on the job, Bartlett Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rose Lawhorne has resigned,
- A second-high level Bartlett Regional Hospital employee resigned last week,
- Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will use new funding from NASA to track snowfall across the state,
- Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson’s commander declared a public health emergency Friday due to high rates of COVID-19 infection in Anchorage
