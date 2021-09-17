Newscast – Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

- When the state’s health department website was breached earlier this year, cyberattackers had access to the private health information of Alaskans,
- There’s no title for the screenplay yet, but now X̱’unei Lance Twitchell has a fellowship from the Rasmuson Foundation to realize a longtime dream, to bring a true story to life about how Native boarding schools systematically tried to kill indigenous languages,
- A Belgian woman is trying to set a record for being the youngest ever to fly solo around the world. The airport in Juneau will be her first stopover in the state,
- A coalition of Southeast tribes and the region’s largest Native corporation are creating an endowment designed to support indigenous-led conservation and economic development,
- As the spread of the delta variant continues unabated in much of the U.S., public health leaders have approved healthcare rationing in Idaho and parts of Alaska and Montana,
- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management back to the nation’s capital after two years in Colorado.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.