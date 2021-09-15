KTOO

Intermittent service interruptions on KTOO-FM, KRNN & KXLL

Juneau | Juneau Schools | Southeast

Juneau’s Bridget Weiss named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year

by

Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss poses with school board members during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Lisa Parady with the Alaska Superintendents Association showed up via Zoom to present Weiss with an award.
Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss poses with school board members during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Lisa Parady with the Alaska Superintendents Association showed up via Zoom to present Weiss with an award. (Photo courtesy of Kristin Bartlett)

Juneau School District’s Bridget Weiss has been named Alaska’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year. The Alaska Superintendents Association presented the award Tuesday night.

At the start of what appeared to be any other school board meeting, the agenda was changed to add a last-minute spotlight. One of the board members asked Superintendent Bridget Weiss to look under her chair, where she found a piece of paper and was asked to read it out loud.

“What! I cannot read that out loud,” Weiss said.

Moments later, ASA Executive Director Lisa Parady appeared on the room’s projector screen.

“This is one of my very favorite things that I have the privilege of doing each year,” Parady said. “I’m just so delighted to be here in my hometown to present a very special award.”

Some of the criteria for Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year award are state-level involvement in promoting public education, demonstrated leadership skills and evidence of district-level improvements. Parady went on to read statements about the reasons Weiss was selected.

“Dr. Weiss is an excellent leader who is passionate about bringing quality education to Alaska’s students,” Parady said. “She has done admirable work during the pandemic to ensure her students and staff can continue to succeed while keeping their health a priority. She is an example of a servant leader for her colleagues statewide.”

The surprise presentation left Weiss at a loss for words.

“I do not know how that was pulled off,” Weiss said. “I want to know who in this room knew that that was happening tonight. Thank you. I really am completely speechless. I just had absolutely no idea.”

Weiss has served as Juneau’s superintendent for four years but has worked in the district for eight. She was recently included in a Time magazine article featuring educators who went above and beyond during the pandemic.

“I will continue to say this: It takes a team,” Weiss said. “I have a great team all the way around and you’re all in this room, so thank you.”

Later this month, Weiss will be honored at the upcoming Alaska Superintendents Association Fall Conference. She will also be a candidate representing Alaska for the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year.

Bridget Dowd

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I keep tabs on what’s happening in Juneau’s classrooms for the families they serve and the people who work in them. My goal is to shine a light on both stories of success and the cracks that need to be filled, because I believe a good education is the basis of a strong community.

Read next

Anchorage School Board adds name of pioneering Black educator to Fairview Elementary

Etheldra Davis moved to Anchorage in 1959 from Los Angeles and was the first Black teacher hired on contract with the Anchorage School District.

COVID-19 in the classroom: How are Juneau's schools keeping students healthy?

Much like mitigation measures in the outside world, strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools are ever-changing. Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss gives an update on what the district is doing to keep its students and staff healthy.

Mass testing can keep COVID out of schools. None of Alaska’s largest districts are doing it.

One model found that mass testing of students could cut cases by more than half in schools where masks are required and vaccination and prior infection rates are low.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications