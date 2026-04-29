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Arts & Culture | Education | Juneau

Juneau’s Cassie Lumba makes it to finals at national Poetry Out Loud competition

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Juneau’s Cassie Lumba recites poetry on stage at the 2026 national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Screenshot)

Juneau student Cassie Lumba will be advancing to the national finals of Poetry Out Loud after competing in the semifinals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Lumba is a senior at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé and won Alaska’s Poetry Out Loud competition in March.

Fifty-four students from U.S. states and territories recited poetry during the semifinals on Tuesday. Only nine were selected to advance to the finals – Lumba was one of them. 

She performed three poems, including “Longings” by Nellie Rathbone Bright, “Poetry” by Marianne Moore and “O Me! O Life!” by Walt Whitman. 

The National Finals of Poetry Out Loud takes place in D.C. at 3 p.m. Alaska time today, and will culminate with the announcement of the 2026 Poetry Out Loud National Champion. The top prize is $20,000.

Watch Lumba on a webcast Wednesday at arts.gov/initiatives/poetry-out-loud.

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