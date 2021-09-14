KTOO

Southeast

Southeast Conference blends virtual and in-person events for Haines summit

by

Southeast Conference events in-person will take place at Harriet Hall, on the Southeast Alaska Fairgrounds in Haines (Corinne Smith/KHNS)

Southeast Conference’s annual summit bringing together civic and business leaders from across the region opened on Tuesday in Haines. This year’s event will be a mix of in-person and online sessions, with COVID protocols for those who show up in person.

Panels will feature political and industry leaders from across Southeast Alaska gathering to discuss economic development and the future of the region.

Southeast Conference’s executive director Robert Venables says they’re expecting about 150 to attend in person in Haines.

“We’re expecting everyone that shows up to have been vaccinated or tested negative before arriving in Haines,” Venable said. “We’re going to mask up throughout the event. And for the most part, we’re sequestering on the fairgrounds. So we’re going to use local caterers to bring food in. And, you know, make sure that we’re as safe and sequestered as possible.”

Venables says participants’ tables will be spaced out at the conference venue at Harriet Hall, with handwashing stations provided and hall doors open for airflow. The usual after-hours events and social mixers have been canceled. He said if participants do contract COVID while in Haines, they’ve made special arrangements.

“We’ve worked out an arrangement with airlift Northwest that they will come and extract any of our attendees that may test positive during the 60-hour event that we have there in Haines. So we have a provision so that we can address that,” he said.

Elected officials, industry and tribal leaders will meet to discuss a wide variety of economic development issues from rebounding tourism, health care and broadband internet, to President Biden’s infrastructure bill, mariculture and mining development. Speakers include Alaska’s Congressional delegation, Angela Rodell, CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund and Sealaska’s CEO Anthony Mallott.

Venables said finding accommodations for participants in town has been challenging, but he hopes the in-person and virtual format of the conference aims to be inclusive.

“This hopefully will serve to help others figure out how to have meaningful events and get business done, and bring the causes and the resources together. We have quite a number of individuals and agencies coming that’s going to really be helpful to Haines and the region in rebuilding after a very disastrous year.”

Southeast Conference begins in Haines and online on Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 16. There’s more information on how to register on the Southeast Conference website.

Read next

Redistricting plan could force some Southeast incumbents to run against each other

Redistricting is shaping up to be the opening of a high stakes political exercise that will play out through the Nov. 10 deadline to settle political boundaries.

The Alaska State Capitol doors have required key cards to unlock throughout the 2021 legislative session, June 16, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

On eve of Alaska special session's end, PFD bills aren't resolved

Lawmakers are discussing two bills: One that sets the amount of this year's permanent fund dividend payout and another bill to set future PFDs.

Bear killed after Haines police chief accidentally wounds it in museum's historic apple tree

Museum staff had secured an electric fence to put up around the 100 year old tree, but it was stolen from the porch the day before.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications