KTOO

Election Coverage | Juneau | Local Government

Juneau Assembly greenlights new ballot counting facility

by

A voter mails an absentee ballot in October 2020.
A voter mails an absentee ballot in October 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The Juneau Assembly has committed $700,000 to convert a city warehouse into a ballot processing center.

The facility will support a permanent move to holding local elections by mail. Juneau did that for the first time in 2020 because of pandemic concerns, and will again for the election that begins this week and ends Oct. 5.

For now, Juneau’s election officials are relying on Anchorage for a secure facility and equipment to count ballots.

The local League of Women Voters supports the change. Marjorie Menzi with the league told the Assembly on Monday that last year’s by-mail election drew the highest voter turnout in 20 years.

“The league believes that success is identified in a democracy by citizen participation. We consider voting by mail a success in Juneau. Voting by mail is a secure and fraud-free method of voting. … Providing adequate funding for our most fundamental right seems a reasonable expenditure of public dollars.”

City officials expect the facility to be ready for next year’s local election.

Juneau engineering officials drew up this floor plan of how a city-owned, surplus warehouse along Thane Road could be converted to a center for processing mailed-in ballots starting in the 2022 municipal election. The floor plan was in Assembly committee meeting packets in July and August of 2021.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Juneau's COVID-19 case counts are slowly dropping, but city officials encourage testing

A woman who was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 in Juneau recently died, while receiving care outside of the city.

Late lettuce

Gardentalk – Second planting for fall and winter harvests

It's the right time for either planting fast-growing lettuce and radishes or slower-growing swiss chard and mustard greens.

Juneau's 9/11 memorial and park upgraded in time for 20th anniversary

A low wall partially encircling the memorial that was part of the original design was added. A small shelter was moved next to the playground at Riverside Rotary Park and a large pavilion was just built.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications