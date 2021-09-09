Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

- Juneau’s 9/11 memorial got an upgrade,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital opened a clinic to treat COVID-19 patients using monoclonal antibody therapy,
- The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to resume its efforts to veto large-scale mining upstream from Bristol Bay,
- Alaska’s state government may have trouble paying its bills over the next year
