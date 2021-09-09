KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

by

  • Juneau’s 9/11 memorial got an upgrade,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital opened a clinic to treat COVID-19 patients using monoclonal antibody therapy,
  • The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to resume its efforts to veto large-scale mining upstream from Bristol Bay,
  • Alaska’s state government may have trouble paying its bills over the next year
