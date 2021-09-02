Searchers look for unknown plane that sent distress signal near St. Mary’s

State troopers are looking for an aircraft that emitted a distress signal near St. Mary’s over the weekend. On the night of Aug. 29, troopers received an Emergency Locator Transmitter signal, which was activated about 40 miles northwest of St. Mary’s.

Troopers say that no people or signs of a wreck have been located, and no person or aircraft has been reported missing either.

A Civil Air Patrol team from Bethel responded on Aug. 29 and searched the area from the air. They returned again on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 with help from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center but have not located any signs of a plane crash.

The distress signal was still active as of Sept. 1. A spokesperson for the troopers described the area where the emergency signal was activated as rolling hills with thick alder trees.