Missing Juneau man found dead

Dion McCabe was 29 years old when he was reported missing earlier this month. He was found dead over the weekend, according to the Juneau Police Department.

He was last seen on May 26 and family reported him missing on June 5. His body was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area at the end of Sherwood Lane in the Mendenhall Valley. Deputy Chief Krag Campbell said the death “does not appear to be recent.”

McCabe was a father to three young girls, according to a GoFundMe page his family made.The fundraiser was set up during his disappearance and will now be used to pay for a memorial service, according to his sister’s Facebook post.

Juneau police say McCabe’s body will be taken to Anchorage for an autopsy. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 907-586-0600. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Juneau Crime Line.