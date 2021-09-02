Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

- The social isolation caused by COVID-19 has many feeling Zoom fatigue and yearning for real-life interactions. But for those who struggle with mental health disorders, the isolation can feel amplified,
- The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last month. Now, the House of Representatives is set to vote on it at the end of September and some in Alaska see the bill’s potential for funding ferries and energy projects,
- Alaska residents have another reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19: a chance to win $49,000 each week.
- Democrats in the U.S. House want to use a budget bill to reverse the 2017 law that required the government to hold oil lease sales in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
- Peter Pan Seafood Co., a seafood processing company with operations in Alaska and Washington state, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
