Gov. Dunleavy adds bills aimed at easing COVID-19 surge to special session

Gov. Mike Dunleavy added bills on Thursday in response to the recent COVID-19 surge to the agenda for the legislative special session.

One bill would expand the use of telehealth care and provide tools to expand the health care workforce and capacity. The bill hadn’t been introduced by early Thursday afternoon.

Another bill would allow Alaska to join a compact with other states that makes it easier for nurses in one state to be licensed in the others. A Senate committee considered a version of this bill during the regular session.

Dunleavy didn’t issue a new disaster declaration, which the state hospital association called for last week. Some hospitals are at or near their capacity due to limited staffing levels.

Hospitals leaders have said a disaster declaration would allow more aggressive use of telehealthcare. They’ve also called for the state to streamline state background checks and licensing for hospital staff.

Hospital leaders also say the public can help ease the hospital crisis by getting vaccinated and wearing masks in public indoor locations.

The other items on the special session agenda include the governor’s proposals to enshrine the permanent fund dividend in the state constitution and lower the constitutional limit on state spending. A bill to fund PFDs and other items is also on the agenda.

The special session must end by Sept. 14.