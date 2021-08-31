KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

  • In the Swiss Alps, there’s a phenomenon known as the Maloja Snake. It’s a cloud formation that slithers through the valleys. A Curious Juneau listener wrote in saying they witnessed something similar along the Gastineau Channel and wondered if there are any Lingít stories or a name for this cloud feature,
  • The U.S. evacuation in Afghanistan tha tended Monday got some help over the past from weeks from Alaska National Guard unit based at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson,
  • Alaska residents still don’t know how much money they might get from the state’s Permanent Fund this year, or even when they might get the payout,
  • Fully vaccinated employees in the Anchorage School District will receive up to 10 extra days of paid time off if they test positive for COVID-19 but can’t work from home while quarantining.
