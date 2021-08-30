Newscast – Aug. 30, 2021

- Juneau’s power company is preparing to test its disaster plan should a 168-foot hydroelectric dam fail and flood a largely commercial district near the regional hospital,
- As a super-contagious strain of the coronavirus sweeps across America, there are no mask or vaccine requirements for state and Anchorage city workers, that’s left a patchwork of protections and policies and according to unions, some workers are scared as the new strain threatens vaccinated Alaskans.
