Off-label vaccines for kids under 12? Not with us, say Juneau pediatricians

12-year-old Juliet O’Connor shows off her vaccinated arm on May 13, 2021. Dr. Kim Kilgore of Juneau says no parents of kids under 12 have tried to get a vaccine early from her, but she’d like to see more vaccination in those who are eligible. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

With full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some parents are asking if pediatricians can vaccinate kids under 12 as an “off-label” use of the drug.

“Off-label” prescribing is when a doctor says you can take a drug for some reason other than its intended use. It’s fairly common.

But the FDA says that while it often happens, it shouldn’t when it comes to kids and the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults take a vaccine dosage that’s much higher than what’s being tested on children. Clinicians who try it risk liability if anything goes wrong.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has warned against it. And Juneau pediatricians say they won’t do it.

Dr. Amy Dressel says she’s told a few concerned parents that their kids who aren’t quite 12 will just have to wait. But she says most people are pretty diligent about waiting until their children are eligible.

Down the street, Dr. Kim Kilgore says no parents of kids under 12 have tried to get a vaccine early from her. But she’d like to see more vaccination in those who are eligible.

“This new variant is hitting children so much harder,” Dr. Kilgore said. “That it’s, to me, even more important that the 12 and up children do get their vaccines.”

She says as soon as Juneau masked up again, she saw a drop in all the other viruses. Until younger children are eligible, both pediatricians encourage continued distancing, masking, hand-washing — and patience.

