Newscast – Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

  • It’s the first day of the fall semester at the University of Alaska Southeast,
  • Humpback whales were hit hard by “the blob” — a warm water event that killed off all kinds of sea life in the North Pacific but researchers at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve say the humpback population is rebounding,
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, age 16 and older,
  • City officials announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
