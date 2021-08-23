Newscast – Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

- It’s the first day of the fall semester at the University of Alaska Southeast,
- Humpback whales were hit hard by “the blob” — a warm water event that killed off all kinds of sea life in the North Pacific but researchers at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve say the humpback population is rebounding,
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, age 16 and older,
- City officials announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
