Newscast – Aug. 20, 2021

  • Two more pandemic relief programs opened this week that thousands of Tlingit and Haida tribal members and Goldbelt shareholders are eligible for,
  • Juneau emergency officials repeatedly stressed the danger of the delta variant of coronavirus after they raised the community’s risk level,
  • Former state Rep. Les Gara announced that he’s running for governor,
  • Juneau’s public libraries are reducing their hours so that staff can be reassigned to the city’s emergency operations center to help with the city’s COVID-19 response
