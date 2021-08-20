Newscast – Aug. 20, 2021

- Two more pandemic relief programs opened this week that thousands of Tlingit and Haida tribal members and Goldbelt shareholders are eligible for,
- Juneau emergency officials repeatedly stressed the danger of the delta variant of coronavirus after they raised the community’s risk level,
- Former state Rep. Les Gara announced that he’s running for governor,
- Juneau’s public libraries are reducing their hours so that staff can be reassigned to the city’s emergency operations center to help with the city’s COVID-19 response
