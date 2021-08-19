Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

- Five residents at Ketchikan’s Pioneer Home died from COVID-19 at the nursing home this past week,
- There was another fire on Chena Hot Springs Road, it’s the 9th structure fire along the road since mid-May being investigated as arson,
- Inspectors in Anchorage recently discovered more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in a shipment from China to the Port of Alaska,
- The Aleutian Arc recently has experienced a lot of volcanic activity — three are currently erupting,
- Last year’s heavy rain and snowfall continue to affect Southeast Alaska — here’s more on how the Forest Service is responding,
- An Alaska lawmaker is criticizing the state’s decision to not seek further legal review of a court ruling that stuck down several campaign contribution caps
