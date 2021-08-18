KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

by

  • Immunocompromised Juneau residents looking for a third COVID-19 shot, have limited options,
  • A federal judge has reversed the Trump administration’s environmental approval for ConocoPhillips’ major proposed Willow project on Alaska’s North Slope,
  • A zine centered on the LGBTQ community in Southeast Alaska started up this year, releasing its second issue this month,
  • The Biden administration will require nursing homes to mandate their employees be vaccinated — it’s not clear what effect that this could have on Alaska’s understaffed nursing homes.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications