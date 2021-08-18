Federal judge reverses Trump environmental approval for major Alaska oil project

A federal judge has reversed the Trump administration’s environmental approval for ConocoPhillips’ major proposed Willow project on Alaska’s North Slope.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, in a 110-page ruling Wednesday, said the Trump administration’s approval of the project under the National Environmental Policy Act was flawed because of its failure to thoroughly analyze potential greenhouse gas pollution, and didn’t sufficiently consider legal protections for Teshekpuk Lake, an important subsistence area on the North Slope.

The ruling by Gleason, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, sets aside the project’s approval by the Bureau of Land Management. It also vacates a formal opinion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that said the project was not likely to jeopardize polar bears’ continued existence and unlikely to harm their critical habitat.

Willow, if built, could produce 160,000 barrels of oil a day — roughly a third of Alaska’s current total production.

The project has been touted by Conoco and Alaska elected officials as a potential major boost to the state’s oil industry. Environmental groups criticized a decision by President Biden’s administration earlier this year to defend the Trump administration’s approval of Willow in the lawsuit.

A panel of higher-level federal appeals judges had previously halted work at Willow earlier this year while Gleason ruled on the underlying case, saying that the environmental groups who brought the lawsuit had a good chance of winning.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when information becomes available.