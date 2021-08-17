Newscast — Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

- Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker announced that he’s running for governor again,
- The Lower Kuskokwim School District has agreed to pay $3.8 million dollars to settle a lawsuit after two girls sued the district for failing to protect them from sexual abuse at the hands of a former Bethel elementary school principal,
- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Fairbanks and Anchorage this week,
- Three people were killed in an accident on the Parks Highway on Sunday, the second of two fatal crashes in the area this past weekend.
