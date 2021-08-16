KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

by

  • Another Juneau woman died of COVId-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital on Sunday night,
  • It was the first day of school for hundreds of Juneau public school students,
  • The Alaska Legislature met on Monday for a third special session this year,
  • The largest wildfire in California’s history is burning a destructive swathe of around 900 square miles, it has destroyed some historic communities including Juneau radio reporter Greg Knight’s Sierra Nevada mountain community.
