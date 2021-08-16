Newscast – Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

- Another Juneau woman died of COVId-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital on Sunday night,
- It was the first day of school for hundreds of Juneau public school students,
- The Alaska Legislature met on Monday for a third special session this year,
- The largest wildfire in California’s history is burning a destructive swathe of around 900 square miles, it has destroyed some historic communities including Juneau radio reporter Greg Knight’s Sierra Nevada mountain community.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.