Kodiak fisherman gets $1M fine, 6-month sentence for falsifying fishing records

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced commercial fisherman James Aaron Stevens of Kodiak to six months in federal prison and a $1 million fine last week for falsely labeling fish in violation of the Lacey Act.

Stevens pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2020 after an investigation by NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.

Stevens owned and operated the F/V Alaskan Star and F/V Southern Seas. He admitted in a plea agreement that he lied on individual fishing quota landing reports and log books about where he harvested over 900,000 pounds of halibut and sablefish between 2014 and 2017. Stevens sold the falsely labeled fish, which had a market value of over $13 million, violating the Lacey Act.

The Lacey Act, passed in 1990, is a federal law that makes it illegal to sell fish that were harvested in violation of U.S. law.

Stevens’ attorney had asked for a sentence of a year of home confinement to be served intermittently so Stevens could still participate in commercial fishing openers. That request was denied.

Family members, friends and fellow fishermen wrote letters in support of Stevens. Some asked for the fine to be reduced. A letter written by Janiese Stevens, James’s wife, said the halibut and sablefish individual fishing quota program put economic strains on fishermen.

As part of his sentencing, Stevens must also create a public service announcement acknowledging his crime and serve 80 hours of community service.