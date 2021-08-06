Newscast – Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

- Local COVID-19 case counts skyrocketed in July, that’s meant more cases and more restrictions at Bartlett Regional Hospital,
- Face coverings are now required by every visitor to a state courthouse, regardless of vaccination status
- Poor weather was hampering Friday’s efforts to access the site of a fatal sightseeing crash in Misty Fjords National Monument,
- As part of KTOO’s Curious Juneau project, a listener asked: “Was there really a gun range in the basement of Harborview Elementary School?”
