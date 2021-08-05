KTOO

KRNN-FM, KXLL-FM and PBS, Create, and PBS Kids are experiencing intermittent interruptions

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

by

  • The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to rescue six people thought to have crashed Thursday morning in a floatplane in the vicinity of the Misty Fjords National Monument,
  • The U.S. Departments of Justice and Interior will seek nominations of non-federal members to a joint commission on reducing violent crime against American Indians and Alaska Natives,
  • Among Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent budget vetoes was $400,000 for the Alaska Legal Services Corporation which is devoted solely to providing free legal aid to low income Alaskans,
  • The state health department says a “highly sophisticated group,” known for cyberattacks against governmental and other entities is believed to be behind the attack this spring that targeted the department,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy is looking for organizations to spread the word about his proposal to change the state’s constitution to include the permanent fund dividend,
  • Champion dog musher Lance Mackey, of Fairbanks, has been diagnosed with cancer again.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications